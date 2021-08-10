Q2 2021 GCM Grosvenor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Stacie Driebusch Selinger - GCM Grosvenor Inc. - MD, Head of IR & Head of Strategy and Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to GCM Grosvenor's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today, I am joined by GCM Grosvenor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sacks; President, Jon Levin; and Chief Financial Officer, Pam Bentley. Before we discuss this quarter's results, a reminder that all statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. This includes statements regarding our current expectations for the business and our financial performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our ac