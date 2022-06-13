Jun 13, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Research Analyst
All right. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
Good morning, everyone. I'm Mike Cyprys, equity analyst covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges from Morgan Stanley Research. And it's my pleasure to welcome the President of GCM Grosvenor, Jon Levin. Jon, thanks for joining us here.
GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset manager with around $71 billion of assets under management. Great. Well, thanks for joining us.
Jonathan Reisin Levin - Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. - President, MD & Director
Thanks for having me.
GCM Grosvenor Inc at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference Transcript
Jun 13, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...