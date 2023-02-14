Q4 2022 GCM Grosvenor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Stacie Driebusch Selinger - Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. - MD, Head of IR & Head of Strategy and Corporate Development



Good morning, and welcome to GCM Grosvenor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Today, I am joined by GCM Grosvenor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sacks; President, Jon Levin; and Chief Financial Officer, Pam Bentley.



Before we discuss this quarter's results, a reminder that all statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. This include statements regarding our current expectations for our business, our financial performance and projections. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other impor