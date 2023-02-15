Feb 15, 2023 / 02:25PM GMT

William Raymond Katz - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. My name is Bill Katz. I cover the asset managers and the retail brokers for Credit Suisse. This is my first year at the conference and our 24th as a firm. It's our pleasure on behalf of the firm to welcome the management team from GCM Grosvenor. I've been working on that, Jon. And from management, we have Mr. Jon Levin, who's President of the firm.



GCM was -- Grosvenor was founded in 1971 as a leading alternative asset manager. The company announced earnings yesterday with about $74 billion of assets under management at the end of the year. The firm specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want active role in the development of the alternatives program and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turnkey solution for accessing alternative managers.



Mr. Levin joined Grosvenor back in 2011 and is now responsible for the day-to-day management of the business. And prior to that, Mr. Levin was Treasurer and Head of