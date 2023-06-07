Jun 07, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Adam Klauber - William Blair & Company, L.L.C. - Moderator



Thank you, everyone, for joining today. In case you don't know me, I'm Adam Klauber with William Blair.



We are really pleased to have Michael Sacks, CEO, Founder of GCM Grosvenor, speaking about the company. For those who came, glad you're here. It's a really unique and very enviable franchise in a obviously tough, very competitive market. You don't have a lot of franchises that are that unique and it's a very, very tough business to build up.



And I don't want to steal too much of Michael's thunder so, Michael, why don't you take over.



Michael Sacks - GCM Grosvenor Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. So we think we are unique and we're growing. the firm was actually founded 52 years ago in 1971. I was nine. So I didn't technically found the firm, but I did arrive in 1990 when there were six people and $225 million of assets under management. And I've been there consistently since the early 1990s when we grew as a firm.



We grew up with the alternative asset management indu