Q3 2023 GCM Grosvenor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Stacie Driebusch Selinger - Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. - MD, Head of IR & Head of Strategy and Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to GCM Grosvenor's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today, I am joined by GCM Grosvenor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sacks; President, Jon Levin; and Chief Financial Officer, Pam Bentley.



Before we discuss this quarter's results, a reminder that all statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. This include statements regarding our current expectations for the business, our financial performance and projections. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees. They involve known and u