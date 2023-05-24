May 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GigaCloud Technology's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Joining us today from GigaCloud Technology are the company's Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Larry Wu, the company's Chief Financial Officer, David Lau; and the company's President, Dr. Iman Schrock. On today's call, Larry will give an overview of the company's performance, Iman will provide details of the company's operational results, and David will share the company's financial results. After that, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.
As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Today's call and webcast will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. When required, reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in
Q1 2023 GigaCloud Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 24, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
