Dec 05, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GigaCloud Technology third-quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast. Joining us today from GigaCloud Technology and the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is Larry Wu, the company's President, Dr. Iman Schrock, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, David Lau.
On today's call, Iman will give an overview of the company's performance and details of the company's operational results, and David will share the company's financial results. After that, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference contains statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
Today's call and webcast will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G. When required reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with
Q3 2023 GigaCloud Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 05, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...