Q2 2019 Golden Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q2 2019 Golden Entertainment, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Joe Jaffoni, Investor Relations. Mr. Jaffoni, you may begin.



Joseph N. Jaffoni - Jaffoni & Collins, Inc. - Founder & President



Thank you very much, Josh, and good afternoon, everyone. By now, everyone should have access to our second quarter 2019 earnings release, which can be found on the company's website at www.goldenent.com under the Investor section.



Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as will, expect, believe, anticipate, should or other similar phrases, are not guarantees of future performance. These stateme