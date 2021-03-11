Q4 2020 Golden Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Golden Entertainment Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. March 11, 2021.



Joseph N. Jaffoni - JCIR - Founder & President



On the call today is Blake Sartini, the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Protell, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer.