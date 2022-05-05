Q1 2022 Golden Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Joseph N. Jaffoni - JCIR - Founder & President



Blake Sartini, Golden Entertainment's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Protell, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer.