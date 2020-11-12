Q3 2020 Goodrx Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GoodRx Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.



As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Whitney Notaro, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Notaro, you may begin.



Whitney Notaro - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - VP Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to GoodRx's earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2020, our first call as a public company.



Joining me today are Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek, our Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers; and Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's plans, strategies, goals and objectives; our market opportunity; our anticipated financial p