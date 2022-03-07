Mar 07, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Whitney Notaro, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Notaro, you may begin.



Whitney Notaro - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We're excited to welcome you to this call to discuss the signing of an agreement to acquire vitaCare.



Joining me today are Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer; and Justin Fengler, our Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Operations. For your convenience, the accompanying slide deck has been posted to our IR website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits of the vitaCare acquisition; the expected timing of the