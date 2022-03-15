Mar 15, 2022 / 01:35PM GMT

George Robert Hill - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst



Good morning to everybody who is here at the presentation and for any investors that are listening online. I'm George Hill. I'm the healthcare technology analyst and services analyst at Deutsche Bank. I'm very happy to have with me here this morning, Karsten Voermann, who is the CFO of GoodRx. Karsten, thank you for joining us.



Karsten Ian Voermann - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thrilled to be here, George. Thank you so much for having us and having GoodRx. And as usual, I think I need to start out with the safe harbor statement. We have a safe harbor provision. That we'll make forward-looking statements during this presentation, and we'll refer you to our SEC filings for risk factors that could impact our future performance. And with that, back to you.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD & Equity Research AnalystBack to me. I like it. And Karsten, we caught up before th