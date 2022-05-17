May 17, 2022 / 05:35PM GMT

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets - Analyst



Good afternoon. Thanks, everybody, for joining us here at RBC's Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Sean Dodge, I'm the healthcare IT analyst here at RBC. And I'm pleased to be joined by -- our next presenting company is GoodRx. And here on behalf of the company is the Chief Financial Officer, Karsten Voermann; and Whitney Notaro, who runs their IR. So special thanks to both of you for joining us. So, I know before we get into the Q&A, Karsten, you needed to read a --



Karsten Voermann - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Sure.



Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets - Analyst



-- a disclosure statement for us.



Karsten Voermann - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Yes. First of all, thanks for hosting us here today. We're really grateful for that, Sean. So appreciate the opportunity to come speak with everyone. And in terms of the Safe Harbor, yes, we have a Safe Harbor provision, and we will make forward-looking statements during this presentatio