Aug 10, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Michael Aaron Cherny - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this session of the Bank of America SMID Ideas Conference. Iâm Michael Cherny, the health care tech distribution analyst at BofA. It's my pleasure to have with us Karsten Voermann, CFO of GoodRx. Also I just want to make sure I thank Jill Carry Hall, Bank of America's SMID-cap strategist for hosting this event and for bringing a number of companies together across the various different coverage universes here at BofA. I know Karsten just had a quick opening statement and then this is going to be an informal fireside chat. If there's any questions that you would like me to address, please feel free to send it within the conference site or obviously send it to me on Bloomberg or on e-mail.



Karsten, just quickly over to you.



Karsten Ian Voermann - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Principal Financial Officer



We have a safe harbor provision and we'll make forward-looking statements during this presentation. And we refer you to our SEC