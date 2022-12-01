Goodrx Holdings Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT

Dan Bernstein - Wells Fargo - Analyst



Hi. Welcome, everybody. This is the first session of the last day of the TMT Conference. My name is Dan Bernstein. I'm the digital health analyst at Wells Fargo.



With me today is the CFO of GoodRx, Karsten Voermann. Before we proceed, I just want to give you a chance to say these Safe Harbor statements.



Karsten Voermann - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Dan. Appreciate it. We have a Safe Harbor provision, and we will make forward-looking statements during this presentation.



We refer you to our SEC filings for risk factors that could impact our future performance. And back to you, Stan.



Dan Bernstein - Wells Fargo - Analyst



Awesome. That was nicely done.



Karsten Voermann - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Keep it short.



Dan Bernstein - Wells Fargo - Analyst



Nice. So GoodRx is synonymous with savings on prescription drugs. It is the market leader, but your approach tends to be