May 11, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

Michael Aaron Cherny - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Great. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us at this session on day 3 of the BofA Healthcare Conference.



I'm Mike Cherny, the healthcare tech & distribution analyst. And we have with us today the GoodRx team, just more than 24 hours off of earnings. So it will be a good time for update. We have Karsten Voermann, Chief Financial Officer; as well as Romin Nabiey, I hope I pronounced it correctly, Chief Accounting Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - DirectorSo the team didn't bring any slides, which is perfect, because I didn't want them to. I'll get this fly that's buzzing around as we go. But maybe just because you did report earnings yesterday. So why don't you give some of the key highlights that you think stood out relative to the results and especially versus your expectations?- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Principal Financial Officer