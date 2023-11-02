Q3 2023 Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Grid Dynamics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Bin Jiang, Head of the Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) Joining us on the call today are CEO, Leonard Livschitz; and CFO, Anil Doradla. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions. Please note, today's conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This includes our business and financial outlook and the answers to some of your questions.



Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC. During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance. GAAP to non-GAAP financial reconciliations and supplemental financial information are provided in the earnings press release and the 8-K filed with the SEC. You can find all the information I have just described in the Investor Relations section of our website.



With that, I will now turn the call over to Le