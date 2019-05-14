Q1 2019 Great Elm Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Great Elm Capital Corp.'s First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Adam Yates, Portfolio Manager. Sir, you may begin.



Adam W. Yates - Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. - Portfolio Manager



Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everyone. Thank you, all, for joining us for Great Elm Capital Corp.'s First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. If you'd like to be added to our distribution list, you can email Investor Relations at greatelmcap.com or you can sign up for alerts directly on our website, www.greatelmcc.com.



The slide presentation accompanying this morning's conference call and webcast can be found on our website under Financial Information, Quarterly Results. On the website, you can also find a