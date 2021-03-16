Q4 2020 Great Elm Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Great Elm Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to a representative of the company. Please go ahead.



Adam W. Yates - Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. - Portfolio Manager



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Great Elm Capital Corp.'s fourth quarter earnings conference call. If you would like to be added to our distribution list, you can e-mail [email protected] or you can sign up for alerts directly on our website, www.greatelmcc.com.



In addition to our comments for today's call, we'll be utilizing investor presentation as an accompaniment. While we will not be directly referring to the slides, our comments today will generally follow the formal structure of the presentation. The slide pres