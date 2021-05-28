Great Elm Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Great Elm Group, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Adam Kleinman.



Adam Michael Kleinman - Great Elm Group, Inc. - President, COO & Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adam Kleinman, and I'm the Corporate Secretary of Great Elm Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and have been appointed to conduct this meeting. It is 8:30 a.m., and I am pleased to call to order the annual meeting of stockholders of GEG.



Due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and their families, we are holding the meeting virtually.



In order to provide a fair, informative and orderly meeting, we have established rules of conduct for this meeting. Your cooperation and observing the rules of conduct is greatly appreciated.



During the meeting, stockholders will have the opportunity to submit questions relevant to the matters being voted on at the an