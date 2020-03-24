Q4 2019 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Joseph Pelland - Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. - VP of IR



Joseph Pelland - Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. - VP of IR

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss Grocery Outlet's fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results.