Sep 09, 2020 / 04:50PM GMT

Katharine Amanda McShane - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you again for joining us at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference. This is Kate McShane, the hardline broadline analyst here at Goldman, and it's my pleasure today to introduce members of the management team of Grocery Outlet to our fireside chat.



Grocery outlet is the supermarket chain with more than 350 stores in 6 states that offers extreme value, name brands, fresh produce and a treasure hunt experience that is run by independent operators. A month or so back, the company posted Q2 results with same-store sales at 16.7% and noted that 3Q to date comps are running at around 10%.



Today, we have with us Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grocery Outlet. Mr. Lindberg joined Grocery Outlet in 1996 and remained co-CEO from 2008 to 2018 before becoming CEO in January 2019. We also have with us Charles Bracher, who has been Chief Financial Officer for Grocery Outlet since August 2012. And I also welcome Joe Pelland, Vice President, Investor Relati