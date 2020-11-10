Q3 2020 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Grocery Outlet's Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Joe Pelland. Please go ahead.



Joseph Pelland - Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss Grocery Outlet's Third Quarter Financial Results. Participants on this call will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such items, including our outlook for fiscal 2020 and future performance should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A description of these factors can be found in this afternoon's press release as well as in our latest prospectus and periodic reports we file with the SEC, all of which may be found on our website at investors.groceryo