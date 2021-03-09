Mar 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines



Hi, everyone. I'm Michael Lasser, the hardline, broadline and food retail analyst from UBS. We couldn't be more excited to have the team from Grocery Outlet with us this afternoon. Grocery Outlet is one of the most unique and well positioned grocers in the United States. It's a discount grocer. It operates approximately 380 stores and is one of the fastest-growing retailers in its segment. It goes to market with a really unique value proposition.



Today, we're fortunate to have Eric Lindberg, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Charles Bracher, its Chief Financial Officer; and Joe Pelland, it's Vice President, Investor Relations.



The team is long-tenured at Grocery Outlet and has a really good perch on what's going on. So we're super interested in hearing the Grocery Outlet story.



With that, thank you very much for joining us, Eric, Charles and Joe. Where I want to start is the Grocery Outlet has a really unique model in that it's independent operators run the stores.