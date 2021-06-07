Jun 07, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting. I would like to pass it off to the first presenter, Erik Ragatz, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Erik?



Erik D. Ragatz - Grocery Outlet Inc - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and I will say good morning from California to start. I want to welcome you all to the 2021 Annual Meeting of the stockholders of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and call this meeting to order. I am Erik Ragatz, Chairman of the Board of Grocery Outlet. In accordance with our bylaws, I will be acting as Chairman of this meeting. Along with my fellow members of the Board, and the executive officers of the company, I would like to thank you for your attendance, your interest and most importantly, your support of Grocery Outlet.



As you are aware, due to the public health impact of COVID-19 and to protect everyone's health and well-being, we are holding this meeting virtually. (Operator Instructions) The Annual Meeting of the stockholders is held pursuant to the bylaws of the company and written noticed to all stockholde