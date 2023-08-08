Q2 2023 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Grocery Outlet F2Q 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lyn Walther, from ICR. Thank you, Ms. Walther, you may begin.



Lyn Walther -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Grocery Outlet's call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ending July 1, 2023. Speaking from management on today's call will be RJ Sheedy, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer.



Following prepared remarks from RJ and Charles, we will open the call for questions. Please note that this conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



Participants on this call may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance, or the company's strategies or expectations, are f