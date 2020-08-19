Q2 2020 Gohealth Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Jason Koval - GoHealth, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Joelle, and good evening, everyone. I want to thank each of you for joining GoHealth's second quarter earnings call, our first as a newly listed company following our IPO a month ago. Joining me today are Clint Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Travis Matthiesen, Chief Financial Officer; and Shane Cruz, Chief Operating Officer.



This afternoon's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations.