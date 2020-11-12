Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jailendra P. Singh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. We will get started here. Hello, everyone. Good morning, and welcome to day 4 to our Health Care Conference. I'm Jailendra Singh, health care technology and distribution analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us.



Next up, we have GoHealth management team for a fireside chat conversation. From the company, we have Clint Jones, Co-Founder and CEO; Travis Matthiesen, CFO; Jay Koval, VP of IR. Thanks a lot, everyone, for being with us.



I'll begin with some of my prepared questions. But if you want me to ask questions on your behalf, please e-mail them to me at [email protected].



Before we jump into questions, maybe Clint and Travis, I know you guys reported last night. Do you want to provide some quick highlights from the quarter before we talk about the business and other stuff?



Clinton P. Jones - GoHealth, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors & CEO



Yes. Appreciate it. A