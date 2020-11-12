Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Jailendra P. Singh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. We will get started here. Hello, everyone. Good morning, and welcome to day 4 to our Health Care Conference. I'm Jailendra Singh, health care technology and distribution analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us.
Next up, we have GoHealth management team for a fireside chat conversation. From the company, we have Clint Jones, Co-Founder and CEO; Travis Matthiesen, CFO; Jay Koval, VP of IR. Thanks a lot, everyone, for being with us.
I'll begin with some of my prepared questions. But if you want me to ask questions on your behalf, please e-mail them to me at [email protected].
Before we jump into questions, maybe Clint and Travis, I know you guys reported last night. Do you want to provide some quick highlights from the quarter before we talk about the business and other stuff?
Clinton P. Jones - GoHealth, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors & CEO
Yes. Appreciate it. A
Gohealth Inc at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...