Mar 10, 2021 / 03:20PM GMT
Jonathan Yong - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Good morning, and welcome to day 2 of the Barclays Healthcare Conference. I'm Jonathan Yong, and I will be hosting today's session with GoHealth. With us today, we have CEO, Clint Jones; CFO, Travis Matthiesen; and from Investor Relations, Jay Koval. Thanks for joining, guys.
Clinton P. Jones - GoHealth, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors & CEO
Thanks for having us here.
Questions and Answers:Jonathan Yong - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
So for those that may be a bit newer to the story, how about a quick description of the business and a summation of your 2020 results given you just reported this past Monday.
Clinton P. Jones - GoHealth, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors & CEO
Yes. Sounds good. Thanks, Jonathan. So GoHealth is a 20-year-old, tech-enabled direct-to-consumer insurance marketplace. Really we focus on