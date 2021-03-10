Mar 10, 2021 / 03:20PM GMT

All right. Good morning, and welcome to day 2 of the Barclays Healthcare Conference. I'm Jonathan Yong, and I will be hosting today's session with GoHealth. With us today, we have CEO, Clint Jones; CFO, Travis Matthiesen; and from Investor Relations, Jay Koval. Thanks for joining, guys.



Thanks for having us here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo for those that may be a bit newer to the story, how about a quick description of the business and a summation of your 2020 results given you just reported this past Monday.- GoHealth, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors & CEOYes. Sounds good. Thanks, Jonathan. So GoHealth is a 20-year-old, tech-enabled direct-to-consumer insurance marketplace. Really we focus on