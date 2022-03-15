Q4 2021 Gohealth Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to GoHealth's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference to your host, Mr. Brian Farley, Chief Legal Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Brian P. Farley - GoHealth, Inc. - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I want to thank each of you for joining GoHealth's 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Call. Joining me today are Clint Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Travis Matthiesen, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.



This afternoon's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, and t