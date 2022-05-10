Q1 2022 Gohealth Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the GoHealth Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Darryl, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Brian Farley. Brian, you may begin.



Brian P. Farley - GoHealth, Inc. - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining GoHealth's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Clint Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Travis Matthiesen, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



This afternoon's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any of these stat