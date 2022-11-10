Q3 2022 Gohealth Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
GOCO.OQ - Gohealth Inc
Q3 2022 Gohealth Inc Earnings Call
Nov 10, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* >>Brian Farley - Chief Legal Officer
* >>Vijay Kotte - CEO
* >>Jason Schulz - CFO
* >>Michael Cherny - BofA Securities, Research Division
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GoHealth Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.(Operator Instructions)Please be advised that today's conference call is recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Farley.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>>Brian Farley - Chief Legal Officer, [2]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------