May 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael Aaron Cherny - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Good morning everyone and welcome to this session of the BofA Healthcare Conference. I'm Mike Cherny, the healthcare tech distribution analyst at BofA. It's my pleasure to have with us GoHealth, CEO, Vijay Kotte. Jason Schulz, CFO, along with other members of team are in the audience. GoHealth reported earnings Monday, so we have a lot to cover and they brought no slides, which is perfect because I don't want any slides.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - DirectorMaybe Vijay, let's just start to level set. Just what were some of the key highlights to you of the quarter I know this is -- we're going to talk about the transition to business plenty, but maybe start by framing what we saw in the first quarter versus your expectations andâ¦- GoHealth, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes. No, I think it was generally in line with our expectations. What we have planned for 2023 was really ha