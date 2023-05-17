May 17, 2023 / 05:35PM GMT

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets - Analyst



Welcome to the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Ben Hendrix, RBC's healthcare services and managed care analyst. We're pleased to host GoHealth, a direct-to-consumer health insurance broker.



And with us this afternoon from management are Vijay Kotte, CEO and Director. We also have Jason Schulz, CFO; and John Shave, Vice President, Investor Relations.



So just to kick it off once you give us a couple of key takeaways from your 1Q quarterly results?



Vijay Kotte - GoHealth, Inc. - CEO



Thanks, Ben, and thanks for having us here. This is a great opportunity to chat with you.



On the quarter, we are really excited about it, to be honest. What's so exciting and that we were able to leave a very successful AEP and then prove that the transformation into the Encompass model is working, right?



So we had a great, solid quarter generated, continuing to show that pathway to continued and sustainable cash flows as well as more stability on our revenue line. And most impor