Q1 2021 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Kamal Hamid - Canoo Inc. - VP Of IR



Welcome to Canoo's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Kamal Hamid, VP of Investor Relations at Canoo.



Today, I have with me Tony Aquila, our Chairman and CEO; Renato Giger, Interim CFO; and Ramesh Murthy, Chief Accounting Officer. Tony will provide an update on the progress we have made since our last call and describe the metrics we will report on for the balance of 2021. Then he'll turn it over to Renato and Ramesh, who will go over our first quarter financial