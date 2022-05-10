Q1 2022 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Welcome to Canoo's quarterly earnings conference call.



This is Nick Cunningham, and I'm the SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets at Canoo. This is my second earnings conference call since joining the company, and I'm thrilled to be working alongside such experienced and innovative partners. Today, I have with me Investor, Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila; and Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, Ramesh Murthy. Tony will give you an update on our business last quarter. Ramesh will then run through our financial results for the quarter. He will then turn it back to Tony, who will provide closing remarks. We'll then open the call up for questions.



Please be advised we may make forward-looking statements based on curr