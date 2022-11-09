Q3 2022 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Canoo Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Kunal Bhalla, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Capital Markets. Thank you. You may begin.



Kunal Bhalla - Canoo Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & Capital Markets



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Canoo's quarterly earnings conference call. Today, I have with me Investor Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila; along with Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, Ramesh Murthy. Tony will provide an update on the business. Ramesh will then run through our financial results for the quarter. Turning it back to Tony for closing remarks. We will then open the call up for questions.



Please be advised, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results