Q4 2020 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Kamal Hamid - Canoo Inc. - VP Of IR



Welcome to Canoo's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Kamal Hamid, VP of Investor Relations at Canoo. With me today is Tony Aquila, Canoo's Executive Chairman; and Renato Giger, Canoo's Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer. Renato has worked with Tony as public company CFO for many years. He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience with a proven track record in complex global organizations where he was responsible for leading global teams supporting multibillion-dollar operations. He will be invaluable to us as we build out our finance function at Canoo.



During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These