Q4 2021 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Canoo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Nick Cunningham. Thank you. You may begin.
Nick Cunningham -
Welcome to Canoo's quarterly earnings conference call. My name is Nick Cunningham, and I'm the SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets at Canoo. I recently joined Canoo after a 15-year career in investment banking, and I look forward to getting to know you all better. I chose to come in-house at Canoo because I believe in the company, vision and leadership. I'm excited by the pace and speed of activity and the mission to bring EVs to everyone. Today, I have with me investor, Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila; and Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, Ramesh Murthy. Tony will provide an update on our activity last quarter. Ramesh will then review our financial results for the quarter and turn it back to Tony, who will provide closing remarks. We'll then open the call up for questions.
Please be
