Q4 2022 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Canoo's quarterly earnings conference call. Today, I have with me Investor, Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila; along with CFO, Ken Manget; and CAO, Ramesh Murthy. Tony will provide an update on the business. Ken will then run through our capital raise strategy. Then Ramesh will share the financial results for the quarter. We will then open the call up for questions.



Please be advised we may make forward-looking statements, based on current expectations. These are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial