Q3 2023 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Canoo Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kunal Bhalla, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, Corporate Development and Purchasing. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Kunal Bhalla - Canoo Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development, Capital Markets & Purchasing



Thank you, everyone, for joining us on our Q3 2023 earnings call. We're excited to be presenting this call from our Oklahoma City facility. During the call, Tony will update you on our business progress. Greg Ethridge, who joined as our CFO in August, having previously served on our Board, will provide an introduction and update on sales and financing. And finally, Ramesh will go over the Q3 financial results.



Please be advised we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financ