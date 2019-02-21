Q4 2018 Gogo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2018 Gogo Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call may be recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Will Davis, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



William G. Davis - Gogo Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Gogo's fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call.



Joining me today to talk about our results are Oakleigh Thorne, President and CEO; and Barry Rowan, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. We caution you to consider the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements on this conference call.



These risk factors are described in our press release