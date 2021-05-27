Gogo Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Gogo's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I will now turn the call over to Oakleigh Thorne. Mr. Thorne, please go ahead.
Oakleigh Thorne - Gogo Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you. Mary? Hello, ladies and gentlemen, will the meeting please come to order. The polls are now open. If you previously voted by proxy, you do not need to vote today, unless you wish to change your vote. If you have not voted or like to change your vote, you can do so by clicking on the voting button on the lower right-hand side of the web portal. I want to welcome all of you to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Gogo, Inc. I am Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and CEO. As you are aware, due to public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, we are conducting a virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. And those of us from Gogo are attending this meeting virtually from different locations. There will be a management presentation at the conclusion of the meeting, after which I will be available for questions.
Also present, vi
