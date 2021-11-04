Q3 2021 Gogo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Gogo Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Vice President of Investor Relations, William Davis. Thank you. Please go ahead.



William G. Davis - Gogo Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Nika, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Gogo's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to talk about our results are Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO; and Barry Rowan, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. We caution you to consider the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements on the conference call.



These risk factors are described in our earnings release filed this morning and a