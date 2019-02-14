Q4 2018 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Okay. Thank you, Ashley. That was a nice introduction, and thank you all for calling in. We always enjoy this time with you on the phone, and wish we had more time to talk with you. But this is the time that we report to you. Please come by and visit us, we are here in the Washington, D.C. area in the suburb called McLean, Virginia, and you have an open invitation to stop by and say hello.



Now we'll hear from Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel, Secretary. He's also the President of Gladstone Administration, which serves as the administrator to all the public funds and related companies. He'll give you some announcements with rega