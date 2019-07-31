Jul 31, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Hello, this is David Gladstone and we don't have an introduction because they're having some kind of fire at the place that's handling this but Sydney (PH) was on and she's very good at giving introductions and we always enjoy this time that we have with you guys and wish there were more times to talk like this.
We're going to start out with Michael LiCalsi, our General Counsel and Secretary to give the legal and regulatory matters concerning this call. Michael?
Michael B. LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, David, and good morning. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our future performance. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are based on our current plans, which we believe to be reasonable. Many factors may cause our actual results to be materially different from
Q2 2019 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
