Q4 2019 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, David Gladstone. Please go ahead, sir.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO



All right. Thank you, Joelle, for that nice introduction, and thanks all of you calling in this morning. We enjoy the time we have with you on these phone calls. I wish we did it more times every year, but it's once a quarter.



Now we'll hear from Michael LiCalsi, our General Counsel and Secretary, to give you the legal and regulatory matters concerning this call. Michael, go ahead.



Michael B. LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everyone.



Today's