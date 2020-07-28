Q2 2020 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Gladstone Commercial Corporation Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2020, Earnings Call and Webcast (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Gladstone. Please go ahead.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Well, thank you, Sarah. That was a nice introduction, and thank you all for calling in. It's an interesting time to talk about real estate, but we still enjoy these times we have with you on the phone and wish we had more time to talk with you and certainly enjoy the questions at the end.
Now we'll hear from Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. He'll give us legal and regulatory matters concerning the call and the report that we've given in yesterday. Michael?
Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & S
